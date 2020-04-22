1624 Randolph Ridge Trail

Austin, TX 78746

Neighborhood: Westlake

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 3,313

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $1,149,000

The lowdown: A classic beauty, this stunning home is bright and updated, with designer touches and an open floorplan. Among the many fabulous features are chic light fixtures, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and a two-story family room that includes a fireplace. The master bedroom is located downstairs, along with the formal dining; updated powder bath; and study that is a great flex space and can easily be used as another living room, music room, or playroom. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances — including a new Bosch dishwasher and new Kitchen Aid oven. The backyard is the perfect place to entertain your guests, with a covered porch and built-in barbecue grill. The location is ideal, with easy access to 360 and only minutes to downtown, along with exemplary schools in Eanes ISD.

---

This home is on the market with Lindsay Dillard of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to take a 3-D virtual tour, see more photos and details, and to contact the agent.