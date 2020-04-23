No matter where you look at 16008 Canard Cir., you're greeted with a view of something amazing. That could be the stunning views of Lake Travis from the decks that wrap around the back of the home, or the high ceilings and large windows that run throughout the 6,004-square-foot interior.

Or it could also be the open, updated kitchen that's stacked with striking, charcoal-gray cabinetry and shiny gold handles. A few steps away, a jaw-dropping pantry that's larger than most people's first apartments is fully set up for expert organization.

There's so much to marvel at in this home that it's difficult to pick just one defining feature. So each — from the two fireplaces to the two walk-in master closets — should be enjoyed equally.

The five bedrooms, four full baths, and powder room make this home ideal for large families and those who love to host weekend guests. Besides enjoying the lushly landscaped 1.456-acre lot, the community tennis courts and pool will keep everyone busy. The property also includes its own boat slip, making it that much easier to enjoy the lake.

Located within a gated community in Vineyard Bay, this home is listed for $1,895,000 by Cindy Goldrick with Wilson & Goldrick Realtors.