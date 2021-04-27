You've probably heard by now, but Austin's real estate market is going bonkers. Inventory is low, prices are rising, and a combination of the pandemic plus big-name companies moving to town means that if you're thinking about buying right now, it might be more than a little difficult.

Perhaps your best move is to rent instead. After all, rental communities come with awesome amenities and you don't have to worry about maintenance or upkeep — or rising property taxes.

Central and downtown Austin

Austin is known for being home to the Texas State Capitol and University of Texas, but it’s quickly earning an even bigger reputation as one of the best food cities in the South. Indulge in flavorful ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and house-made sausages at Franklin Barbecue, or choose mouthwatering steaks and chicken and waffles at Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill. Don't forget about the duck-fat fries and expertly made cocktails at Salty Sow American Gastropub, or the seemingly endless options for food-truck fare.

If live music is your style, you’ll fall in love with Sixth Street and all of its vibrant bars and clubs. Be the first to hear up-and-coming indie bands at The Parish, or get your blues fix at Friends Bar, known for its famous no-cover-charge policy. Need some good old-fashioned reggae? Hit up Flamingo Cantina for a true ATX counter-culture experience.

Nature enthusiasts can enjoy jogging, cycling, and canoeing at Lady Bird Lake, one of the city’s largest recreational areas. If you have an adventurous streak, be sure to visit Congress Avenue Bridge on any warm summer evening. You’ll see up to 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats darting across the night sky in search of insect prey!

Just outside Austin

Settling down in the suburbs? Austin’s smaller cities also feature a variety of exciting attractions. San Marcos is home to the San Marcos Premium Outlets and the Tanger Outlets, where you can find outrageous discounts on popular brands like Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Fossil, and Banana Republic. Residents of Pflugerville can enjoy fishing and kayaking at Lake Pflugerville and championship golf at Blackhawk Golf Club.

From sports to concerts, Cedar Park residents can catch all the action at the H-E-B Center or fit in a round of golf at one of the several major courses. Cool off in Dripping Springs, whether that means taking a dip in the Hamilton Pool Preserve or visiting the Deep Eddy Vodka distillery. Known as "one of the coolest suburbs," Round Rock offers shopping, dining, outdoor adventures, and plenty of semi-pro sports.

