8400 Big View Dr.

Austin, TX 78730

Neighborhood: Lake Austin

Style: Soft contemporary

Square footage: 6,085

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Price: $4,800,000

The lowdown: Imagine having your own 100-plus feet of Lake Austin waterfront and a personal boat dock. Now imagine that also comes with a dazzling home that features interior design elements by Austin's own esteemed Mark Cravotta. This retreat is that entertainer's dream.

Huge, two story windows offer amazing natural light, and almost every room in the home offers spectacular views of the lake. There's a stunning chef's kitchen with an additional catering kitchen and butler's pantry. A beautifully designed main-floor master suite shows off its own sitting area, coffee bar, and fireplace, and is joined by two additional main-level bedroom suites.

The outdoors and indoors become one with this home's thoughtful floorplan and design. Set on an acre of flat, manicured land, the property's boat dock, outdoor kitchen, negative-edge pool, and spa all come together to form one of the most tranquil experiences in Lake Austin.

Click here to take a 3-D virtual tour of this home.

---

This home is on the market with Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to take a 3-D virtual tour, see more photos and details, and to contact the agent.