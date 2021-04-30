Austin nails down No. 2 spot on new index of emerging housing markets

It’s no secret that the Austin housing market is on fire. Fanning those flames is a new ranking from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.

In the inaugural WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index, Austin appears at No. 2. The index gauges the return on investment and the livability of the country’s 300 most populous metro areas. Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, rises to the top of the list.

The index takes into consideration a metro area’s real estate market (50 percent) and economic health (50 percent). Among the ranking factors are real estate supply and demand, median list price, unemployment rate, and daily commute times.

“While other market-by-market comparisons focus only on housing metrics, the WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index also looks at non-housing indicators to help identify places that are not only good places to invest, but also where you are likely to enjoy living,” the WSJ reported April 27.

Surprisingly, no other Texas metro area broke into the top 25 of the index. Among the state’s major metros, Dallas-Fort Worth lands at No. 98, San Antonio at No. 216, and Houston at No. 262.

Here’s how other Texas metros fared: