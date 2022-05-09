Home » Real Estate
Livin’ large

$45 million Lake Travis mansion makes a splash as most expensive home for sale in Texas

This Lake Travis mansion is the most expensive home for sale in Texas

By
Lake Travis home
Built in 2004 by Austin-based Sendero Homes, the 26-acre estate is called Villa Del Lago. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
The main house encompasses 15,400 square feet. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
Gorgeous double stairways in the main house. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
Nearly every room in the house offers sweeping lake views. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
An entertainment room with exposed beams and more lake views. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
Just one of the outdoor patios in the main home. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
A separate pavilion is designed to host weddings and other events. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
Catch a gorgeous Texas sunset on one of the lush green lawns near flowing waterfalls. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
The negative-edge swimming pool is one of the best places to enjoy the view. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group
Lake Travis home
Lake Travis home
Lake Travis home
Lake Travis home
Lake Travis home
Lake Travis home
Lake Travis home
Lake Travis home
Lake Travis home

A Lake Travis estate fit for Elon Musk (or any other well-to-do folks, for that matter) can now be yours for $45 million.

Aside from its notable size and location, the property comes with big-as-Texas bragging rights: It’s currently the priciest home on the market in the state. In 2013, the estate was listed for sale at just $15 million.

Built in 2004 by Austin-based Sendero Homes, the 26-acre estate, called Villa Del Lago, features a main house encompassing 15,400 square feet. That’s about double the size of a typical Dollar General store. The house includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, and five fireplaces. Nearly every room offers commanding views of Lake Travis.

The roof is topped with clay tiles, Italian-themed copper domes, and skylight features.

“Villa Del Lago is among the finest estates available in Austin and offers incredible waterfront views from the south shore of Lake Travis,” says one of the listing agents, Gary Dolch of Compass. “From the cascading hillside waterfalls to the impeccable 15,400-square-foot home, there’s no other luxury home like it in the area.”

The main suite includes steam showers, two closets, two bathrooms, a Jacuzzi tub, and a walk-out balcony. 

“Inside the house, a secret stairwell leads to a safe room enclosed with four concrete walls, a solid metal door, and a hidden dedicated wiring and ventilation system,” the listing says.

Among the other amenities are:

  • Elevator
  • Gourmet chef’s kitchen
  • Custom-made stone staircases
  • Wine cellar
  • Theater
  • Library
  • Bar
  • Gym
  • Half-court for basketball
  • Massage room
  • Five-car garage
  • Fish pond
  • Waterfalls

The estate’s negative-edge swimming pool comes with a bathroom, hot tub, fire pit, built-in grill, smoker, and mini-fridge. There’s also a marina with a deck, and slips for two boats.

A separate pavilion is designed to host weddings and other events. It includes a gated entrance, catering-grade kitchen, valet area, abundant parking, a large fireplace, two-story ceilings, two bars, and two bathrooms.

“The pavilion offers a unique opportunity to host gatherings large or small on property but comfortably away from the main residence. … [It] is exquisitely perched on a gentle sloping hillside with breathtaking views of the lake and evening sunsets,” the listing says.

Read These Next
ATX_8133 Magnolia Ridge
Exquisite Austin home includes incredible Hill Country views
Austin home for sale
Austin market hits all-time high as home price surges to $624,000
Austin skyline with Capitol building
Austin housing market offers worst bang for the buck in Texas