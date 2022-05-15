There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Real estate agent Diane Dillard has lived in the Rollingwood neighborhood for more than 40 years, and has been working in it since the start of her career in 1992.

"The neighborhood is close to downtown, Eanes schools, shopping and malls, and so much more," she says. "It is the definition of location, location, location."

Dillard, who often teams up with her daughter-in-law Lindsay Dillard, offered up a few more of her personal favorites about life in Rollingwood. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Las Palomas Restaurant and Bar is a tried-and-true favorite.

Where to play

Zilker Park to walk the trails, swim at Barton Springs Pool, and even fly kites in the expansive green space.

Of course, a stroll around Lady Bird Lake is a must, not only for the exercise and but to simply enjoy the beauty of Austin.

Where to live

"The neighborhood is transitioning as all of Austin grows," Dillard says. "Many of the original homes are being sold and scrapped for new-home construction. Lot values are high and the custom and spec builders are busy. Rollingwood is the best-known jewel throughout the Austin real estate market, and it's a real privilege to call it home."

---

