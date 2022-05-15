There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Growing up with a career military father, Greg Vassaur moved around quite a bit but now, as an adult, he has happily found his home in Leander.

"Leander offers great family living with a future that is bright," the real estate agent says. "There continues to be a mix of small, local restaurants and shops, but as the city grows we are able to take advantage of some of the more national brands. The city of Leander offers a nice suburban feel but has retained its character with a hip downtown that continues to evolve."

Vassaur has called this "vibrant" and "warm" area home for the past four years, but has been helping clients buy and sell here for nearly a decade.

He offered up a few more of his personal favorites about life in Leander. Here's Vassaur's guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Lucky enough to make the top three are Humble Pie, Casa Costa Bake Shop, and Maggie Mae's.

Where to play

Commune with nature at Devine Lake Park, practice your swing at Crystal Falls Golf Course, or spend a day axe-throwing, playing cornhole, or just relaxing in the laid-back atmosphere of Smooth Village.

Where to live

"Homes in Leander range from great first-time buyer starter homes to full estate-style mansions," Vassaur says. "Whether you prefer the more modern subdivision with a full set of amenities or more spacious lots/acreage that offer country-style living, Leander has it all."

2500 Monte Ranch Trail, a recent sale of Vassaur's, is a terrific example of the latter. It sits on one acre and encompasses four bedrooms, a four-car garage, and a backyard oasis consisting of a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, Sonos surround sound, and landscape lighting.

---

Greg Vassaur lives, works, and plays in Leander. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email greg.vassaur@sothebysrealty.com, or call 512-587-9528.