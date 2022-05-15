There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

It was the trees and character of the houses that made real estate agent Hillary Deck love Pemberton Heights.

But the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says you also can't overlook the great schools and proximity to downtown, restaurants, and shopping — "It's right in the heart of the city, and is easy to get anywhere and everywhere," she says.

Deck offered up a few more of her personal favorites about life in Pemberton Heights. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

34th Street Cafe: "Whether it's the Brussel sprouts or the burger, this restaurant is one of my go-tos for lunches with clients," says Deck.

Musashino Sushi is another favorite, and the perfect place for Deck's children to practice using their chopsticks.

Where to play

Hartford Park is a true gem, Deck says. Newly built by the residents of Pemberton Heights, it offers a shady playground and place to play for kids of all ages. "The park is extremely thoughtful in it's layout and provides a great hangout place for neighbors."

neighborhood gets to enjoy close access to Shoal Creek's trail and bike path — "I love to walk my dogs through the neighborhood and path," Deck says.

The newly renovated Pease Park has some very cool features and is always hosting events, from story time to yoga to landscaping lessons.

"They also host volunteer events for Earth Day, food drives for storm victims, and the infamous Squirrel Fest," says Deck.

What to see

The Pemberton Castle, also known as the Fisher-Gideon House, is located at 1415 Wooldridge Dr.

It originated as a water tower used for fighting fires and then for watering crops on surrounding farms. In 1925, construction began to convert it into a Gothic Revival castle.

Where to live

There are many different styles of homes in Pemberton Heights, Deck says, ranging from Craftsman and Prairie School to Revivalist in Tudor, Colonial, Classical, Spanish Colonial, and Italian Renaissance.

"Many newer homes have been built in this historical neighborhood, but all have kept the true character intact," she says.

A few of Deck's recent significant sales include 2604 Wooldridge Dr. and 2618 Harris Blvd., both where she represented the buyer.

