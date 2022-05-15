There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

With almost 25 years of combined experience, real estate agents Jenny Dicker and Lana Morin Pierce know a thing or two about buying and selling in one of the most competitive markets in the country.

Both residents of Bee Cave, Dicker and Morin Pierce are Accredited Luxury Home Specialists, dual licensed in Texas and California, and are client-focused and results-driven in their approach.

"We love being near the lake, the great schools, the wonderful community and people, and the Hill Country lifestyle, all while still having easy access to downtown Austin," says Morin Pierce.

"We are both moms and love the Lake Travis Independent School District and family-centric environment," adds Dicker. "There's a wonderful mix of newer and older construction in the area, which adds to the appeal of the community."

The beautiful landscape of the Hill Country, in addition to its nearby wineries, distilleries, and local live music venues add to the desirability of the area.

Dicker and Morin Pierce offered up a few more of their personal favorites about life in Bee Cave. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Take your pick from Cafe Blue, Simply Pho, or The Garden at Ellera — all choices that make the pair's best-of list.

Where to play

Obviously you'll want to get outside and onto the lake, but for more land-based recreation try Falconhead West Primitive Hiking Trails and Central Park.

What to see

In addition to shopping and dining, the Hill Country Galleria has all sorts of events, spanning wine walks, live concerts, workouts, and more.

Get your culture fix at the Bee Cave Sculpture Park and the Bee Cave Arts Foundation.

Where to live

"Bee Cave has a vast array of home styles, everything from Spanish to Hill Country contemporary to Texas regional and modern farmhouse," says Dicker. "Much of it is dependent on the neighborhoods, such as Spanish Oaks, Signal Hill, Falconhead, Provence, and Rocky Creek."

Dicker also points out that since Bee Cave has grown in recent years, many of the homes are newer and therefore the floorplans are more open and conducive to entertaining and an indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

