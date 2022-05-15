There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Pemberton, Old Enfield, and Clarksville are three neighborhoods that are typically lumped together as "Central Austin." But, as real estate agent Kirk Lewis knows, each plays an important part in creating the area's charm.

"This is by far my favorite part of town and I have always wanted to live here," says Lewis, who has called the area home for the past five years. "It just has one of the best overall feelings of that 'old Austin coolness' that I know of."

The large house and trees are an obvious draw, but Lewis also cites the walkability to Pease Park and nearby shops and restaurants.

Lewis offered up a few more of his personal favorites about life in this trio of neighborhoods. Here's his guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Stroll over to Josephine House and Jeffrey's, or swing by Cipolina, Taco Flats, and Galaxy Cafe.

Where to play

Spend some peaceful time in Pease Park or head downtown for your pick of entertainment options.

What to see

"The Pease Mansion is the centerpiece to the entire neighborhood sitting on five acres, right in the middle," Lewis says.

Where to live

"This area is home to some of the most iconic Colonial style homes," says Lewis. "Old Enfield also has many Tudor and Italian Renaissance styles."

Homes here range from large estates of 10,000 square feet or more to small cottages tucked along the tree-lined streets — truly something for everyone.

---

