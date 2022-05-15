There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

When shopping for your next home, it's wise to seek out local experts who work — and love — where they live.

Real estate partners Martha StClair and Linda Burns are exactly that, having lived in the Georgetown neighborhood for a combined 34 years. Burns is even a newly appointed commissioner of the Georgetown Historic Architecture Review Committee, she's so committed to the area.

"Georgetown is unique, vibrant, and diverse," she says.

StClair and Burns offered up a few more of their personal favorites about life in Georgetown. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"City Post Chophouse, Kork Wine Bar, Sweet Lemon Cafe, El Monumento, Union Merchant, and The Monument Cafe are just a few of our locally owned, unique places," says Burns.

Where to play

Get outside and enjoy the fresh air at Lake Georgetown, Cedar Breaks Park, San Gabriel Park, and Blue Hole Park.

Work on your golf swing at Georgetown Country Club, Berry Creek Country Club, and Cimarron Hills Golf and Country Club.

What to see

"Georgetown has many hidden gems," says StClair, naming the charming and historic town square, Southwestern University, and San Gabriel River.

The Williamson County Museum, historic courthouse, Grace Heritage Center, Georgetown Art Center, and The Summit at Rivery Park also make the list.

Where to live

"Georgetown offers a wide variety of homes and neighborhoods, including blocks and blocks of gorgeous historic homes, multiple golf course communities, and the popular 55-plus community of Sun City," says Burns.

