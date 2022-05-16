Home » Real Estate
Heavenly South Austin condo goes on the market for $1.4 million

The $1.4 million condo is inside the former St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
A 2018 remodel transformed the 1939 Mission Revival church into four condos. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
The renovated space still features 15-foot ceilings. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
The condo features two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
Access to the building's rooftop deck offers views of downtown Austin. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
A South Austin condo inside a former Catholic church just hit the market with a price tag of $1.4 million.

A 2018 remodel transformed the 1939 Mission Revival church into four condos, including the 1,889-square-foot townhouse that just went on the market. The former St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church anchors the J. Bouldin Residences development.

The condo is at 211 W. Johanna St., between South Congress Avenue and South First Street. One of the three other units within the former church went on the market in 2019 for $859,000.

Highlights of the condo that’s for sale include:

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two-and-a-half bathrooms
  • Original limestone exterior
  • 15-foot ceilings
  • 11-foot arched windows
  • Bertazzoni appliances
  • Wine bar
  • Stone countertops
  • Home office
  • Carport with space for two cars
  • Access to rooftop deck with views of downtown Austin

Aaron Scruggs and Julianna Scruggs of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

The developer and its partners worked with the City of Austin for nearly five years on various design elements for the church conversion, including preservation of the limestone façade, cathedral windows, and grand staircase, Julianna Scruggs says.

“The current owners favored this unit for the privacy and natural light,” she says.

Austin’s Rhode:Partners designed J. Bouldin Residences, which features the converted church, 29 single-level condos, and five three-story townhomes.

