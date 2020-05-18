Home » Real Estate
Pretty in Pink

Real Housewives of Dallas star's glam Texas mansion hits the market for $5.1 million

Kameron and Court Westcott have listed their Highland Park home for $5.125 million. Photo courtesy of Compass
3600 Dartmouth Ave. was built by luxury homebuilder George Lewis. Photo courtesy of Compass
Bright, colorful artwork can be found throughout the house. Photo courtesy of Compass
The home is over 7,000 square feet. Photo courtesy of Compass
A formal dining room has a touch of whimsy. Photo courtesy of Compass
The all-white kitchen is crisp and clean. Photo courtesy of Compass
A massive island adds even more seating. Photo courtesy of Compass
The impressive kitchen also opens to the living room. Photo courtesy of Compass
The breakfast area overlooks the backyard. Photo courtesy of Compass
The living room has a wall of windows that fully retract. Photo courtesy of Compass
The partially covered patio has a wood-burning fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Photo courtesy of Compass
The lagoon-like pool and spa are surrounded by a high privacy fence. Photo courtesy of Compass
The master bedroom has vaulted and beamed ceilings. Photo courtesy of Compass
Four of the five bedrooms are located on the second floor. Photo courtesy of Compass
Chandeliers can be found in many of the rooms. Photo courtesy of Compass
The basement screening room has a red-and-black theme. Photo courtesy of Compass
Part of The Real Housewives of Dallas' appeal is peering inside the gorgeous mansions of its socialite stars, and now fans have the chance to buy one of the most unique homes in the bunch.

Decorated throughout in her signature bubblegum pink, Kameron Westcott's Highland Park manse has hit the market for a cool $5.125 million. 3600 Dartmouth Ave. is 7,409 square feet of customized luxury, from the office's dusty rose built-ins to the princess-inspired mural in the kids' playroom. There's even a secret room hidden behind those office bookcases.

But don't stress if you're not personally into pink — most of the George Lewis-built home itself is tastefully neutral, from the blindingly white gourmet kitchen to the vaulted-and-beamed ceiling of the roomy master bedroom.

There are five total bedrooms, by the way, along with six full and two partial baths. That includes the his-and-hers master baths, each with its own closet and dressing area. Sadly, the listing from Compass' Kelli Macatee doesn't include any pics of the bathrooms.

An elevator is ready to whisk you between floors, including down to the subterranean entertainment area that includes a kitchenette and wet bar, wine-tasting room, another playroom, and ebony-and-scarlet screening room.

A retractable wall of glass leads out to the backyard, which is small but sumptuously appointed. A lagoon-style swimming pool and spa are surrounded by lush landscaping and craggy boulders, with a gated lawn and play area for the kids. Of course there's also a covered entertaining space, with a TV mounted above the fireplace, an outdoor kitchen with marble countertops, and retractable screens.

