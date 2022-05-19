401 Black Wolf Run

Austin, TX 78738

Neighborhood: Lakeway

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 4,268

Beds: 5

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial

Price: $2,240,000

The lowdown: Built by Robert Stephen Homes, this stunning, modern home in Lakeway is located in the gated community of Flintrock Falls and sits on 0.38 of an acre.

The primary and guest bedrooms are on the main level, with three additional bedrooms upstairs. Fabulous interior features include hardwood floors, Sub-Zero appliances, a 48-inch Bertazzoni range, three ovens, a Thermador wine cooler, custom cabinets, designer lighting, marble surfaces, and stained-beam ceiling treatments.

There is also an office space downstairs — so necessary right now — plus two dining areas and two living areas. The fresh paint and epoxy garage floor were done within the last year, giving everything a spic-and-span appeal.

With large oak trees, a pool, and a fire pit, the spacious backyard is a beautiful setting for serene evenings or weekends at home. Relax even further under the covered patio, which is the perfect place to sit and unwind.

The home is zoned to exemplary Lake Travis schools and located within the Lakeway golf community. It sits near schools, the country club, parks, restaurants, and local shops, and is conveniently located off 71 and 620.

---

This home is on the market with Lindsay Dillard and Diane Dillard of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agents.