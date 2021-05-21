There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Prior to establishing a career in real estate with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, Kat Brooks was in the wine business. So building foundations and working with people has always been vital to her profession, and now instead of detailing the finer points of a Pinot she touts the pros of buying and selling in Austin.

And Barton Creek, specifically. Brooks has been a resident of the stunning neighborhood for the past two decades, drawn to its rolling hills and close proximity to downtown.

"I love how beautiful the Hill Country is," she says, "and there is a wide range of homes here, everything from villas to estates."

Brooks offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Barton Creek. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"The Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is practically my second home," Brooks says, "and it has Bob's Steak and Chop House, Blind Salamander Kitchen & Bar, Jim Bob's Lobby Lounge, and Crenshaw's Bar & Eatery."

Where to play

Besides playing tennis and golf at the Barton Creek Country Club and spending many luxurious hours at the Omni's spa, Brooks also spends a lot of time — as do most Austinites — traversing the 13.8-mile Barton Creek Greenbelt Trail.

Where to live

Owner Steve K. had his Barton Creek home listed for six months with two different agents and never received an offer.

"We switched to Kat and re-listed at a cosmetic 1.5 percent price drop, and it sold in four days," Steve says.

Now Brooks is ready to work the same magic with 7701 Escala Dr., a six-bedroom estate set on 2.85 acres and only five minutes from the Barton Creek Country Club & Resort.

The home's fabulous outdoor living space comes complete with a fireplace, kitchen, and expansive covered terraces surrounding the pool and spa, all overlooking the greenbelt with incredible Hill Country views.

---

Kat Brooks lives, works, and plays in Barton Creek. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email kat@katbrooks.com, or call 512-656-2722.