'Floating' Texas waterfront home with drifts onto market for $3.75 million

Imagine waking up and looking out across a panoramic view of Galveston Bay from a bedroom that feels like it's floating above the sea. That's every day at 16502 Bayfront Dr., a stunning home that's on the market for $3.75 million.

The home's history dates back to the 1960s, when it was a marina outpost at the Village of Jamaica Beach, then a new development designed as a beachfront retreat by noted Houston developer Welcome Wilson, Sr. and others.

Design aficionados and historians will recognize Wilson as the mastermind behind several pivotal developments and buildings all over the Bayou City. His company built the sixth Marriott in the world near The Astrodome and created the Lakes of Bridgewater subdivision.

As for this beachfront property, its bones as a marina are still evident in its design, which has been fully renovated as a luxe waterfront oasis.

Sitting on just over an acre at the tip of a canal, eight bedrooms and eight baths unfold across three levels designed to maximize seaside living. The home recently underwent a two-year renovation.

Inside, coastal and contemporary style sit side by side in this property, which includes amenities such as a state-of-the-art kitchen and five bedrooms with ensuite baths.

A private third level primary suite features can't-miss waterfront views, a primary bath with soaking tub and steam shower, white granite countertops, and custom Italian tiled walls. Working from home — if necessary — happens in the home office with custom built-ins. The ground level boasts two guest bedrooms and an additional kitchen with a large family-style game room for visitors.

Outside, wide decks are perfect for entertaining or chilling while watching the sunset. Amenities include two boat docks and boathouses for days on the bay. Residents can dive into the lighted pool that is set beside palm trees and cultivated, manicured gardens.

For those who simply must venture out, the home's location on Galveston's West End nearby offers convenient, waterfront dining.

The word "paradise" gets tossed around a lot in waterfront listings, but 16502 Bayfront Dr. earns the title honestly as an estate absolutely made for outdoor living. This is a home to make memories in, to entertain in, to move into, and never leave.

Those bit by the island vibe bug, who love spending their days fishing, boating, and lounging in the sun won't be able to resist it.