What happens when two Austin natives, both known for their style and real estate savvy, combine their expertise? Magic — for both buyers and sellers.

Michael Reisor and Lander Peerman joined forces in 2019, establishing a new partnership for Kuper Sotheby's International Realty that covers all possible bases. Their clients get double the knowledge, double the contacts, and double the ideas, resulting in a more well-rounded experience than just one person could deliver alone.

"When you work with a team like us, you get the yin and yang," says Reisor. "We know how to bounce ideas off one another and formulate creative strategies and execute them with immense energy and effectiveness."

"Both buyers and sellers choose to work with us because they recognize the combined value of two incredibly well-connected, hard-working, seasoned Austin Realtors," agrees Peerman. "We are confident that our team dynamic creates more positive energy, more outreach, more resources, and overall a better experience."

Named in the top 10 percent of agents city-wide by volume, as well a member of Kuper's President's Club and an Austin Business Journal Top Agents award nominee, Reisor has racked up the accolades in only three years as a Realtor.

Peerman is also relatively new to real estate, but not to entrepreneurship. After obtaining a double major in business and communications from UT, she moved to New York City but quickly realized sitting behind a desk all day wasn't for her. So for next 10 years she followed her passion for fitness, founding boutique fitness studio brands in Dallas and Austin. Now, in only her first two years of being a Realtor, Peerman has put over $5.5 million of real estate under contract and currently has a portfolio of listings that values over $9 million.

"Michael and I have known each other for several years," says Peerman. "Early on, our paths crossed because of our love for fashion and fitness and a trendy Austin lifestyle. When I got my real estate license I started researching the top agents in the city. Michael is not only one of the top agents, but his branding really resonated with me. I really liked and admired how he was taking a different approach to luxury real estate, and I wanted to learn and grow with someone who was disrupting the industry in a new and positive way."

"Both of us bring an intimate understanding of the urban lifestyle of today's Austin," says Reisor. "We know the people to know, the places to go, and why they are special. We see where Austin is going while knowing where the city came from. Our special sauce is being able to identify the type of lifestyle a newcomer is going to live and where they're going to live it."

Visit Michael Reisor and Lander Peerman's websites to view their latest listings.