There is a special vibe in 78757, the area that encompasses Allandale, Brentwood, and Crestview. "The best word to describe it is 'original,'" says broker associate Patty Johns, a current resident who also grew up in the area.

"The area feels like home," she continues. "Its gorgeous, tree-lined streets and friendly neighbors waving on their daily walks drew me in. I can ride my bike and get in 28 miles without ever leaving the area, and always be in a bike lane or non-motorized path. It's peaceful, yet full of life."

Along with residents native to the area, newcomers enjoy the neighborhood's easy-going, nature-filled atmosphere. There are several established restaurants, shops, and taverns that have their regulars while also welcoming first-timers.

"Whether it's bingo at Ginny's Little Longhorn or a picnic at Brentwood or Northwest Park and Pool, there is something in 78757 for all ages," says Johns.

Johns, a prominent Realtor with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, has sold well over 70 homes in the area. And competition is fierce, as many homes are still occupied by their original owners or have been handed down throughout generations.

She names the charming homes that date back to the '30s, as well as new construction that brings a touch of modern to the neighborhood, as a big draw for buyers. The massive, beautiful trees create character, and the yards are some of the largest in the city.

"As an Austin native, I know this area like the back of my hand," she says. "It's part of Austin's urban core, and what makes Austin, Austin."

Annually, many events occur in 78757: the Pumpkin Patch in the fall, Candy Canes during the holidays, lots of neighborhood-wide garage sales, Violet Crown Festival, and so much more. When summer rolls around, Allandale offers one of the largest Fourth of July parades. "I've also watched a few city marathons run through the area over the years," Johns notes.

The neighborhoods are a short four to six miles from the center of downtown, which is also easy to get to by bike. Crestview and Brentwood were originally dairy and cotton farm areas, and most owners still enjoy gardening and backyard chickens. "Allandale has the same original developers as the Tarrytown and Brykerwoods area, so you'll notice similar building traits," Johns says.

Johns offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in 78757. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Fonda San Miguel and Enchiladas Y Mas: "Each has delicious food and a relaxed atmosphere with great margaritas," says Johns.

The Little Deli and grocery in Crestview/Brentwood are always bustling with activity," she adds. "This small strip center is bordered by a history-tiled wall, which was built by residents in the area." There's even a seasonal farmers market to enjoy.

Where to play

"I often go to Brentwood Park to walk my pups, and really enjoy the cycling around Northwest Park and Shoal Creek," she says.

Where to live

Typical of Crestview's vintage bungalows, the recently sold 1814 Madison Ave. is inviting and tastefully updated. Freshly painted inside and out, with original wood and bamboo flooring adding character throughout, the home is within walking distance of the MetroRail and only four miles from UT.

A large primary suite is complemented by an updated bath with a double vanity, glass-tiled bath and shower, and penny-round flooring. The kitchen features stylish cabinets, stainless appliances, and Marmoleum floors.

The area has a park and playground with a seasonal pool, plus walking and bike paths throughout the neighborhood.

