After owning her own company in another market, Susan Griffith combined her considerable experience with a passion for her new surroundings and launched one of the most formidable careers in Central Texas real estate.

Her performance with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty has merited a place in the Elite 25, representing the top 1 percent of Austin luxury agents, for 19 years.

One of the most vital things she has learned during her exemplary career is the power of staging.

"I am passionate about keeping up with the latest interior design trends, and have had the opportunity to collaborate with great stagers who inspire me," she says. "Staging creates an emotional connection with a potential buyer. It's about creating a space where memorable moments can happen."

Debating about whether you should get your home staged before putting it on the market? Read on for more of Griffith's advice.

Inspire buyers

People often search for homes online first, and a listing that includes staged photos are much more likely to catch a potential buyer's eye.

"Most buyers are uninspired by an empty house, and staging helps them see the best use for each room and imagine living in the home," says Griffith.

Go virtual

The pandemic changed a lot about the real estate industry, with one of the biggest being the introduction — and popularity — of virtual tours and staging.

Griffith has embraced this technological advancement, using it for both interior design and exterior landscaping. It especially came in handy after the 2021 freeze.

"Through the power of virtual staging, we were able to bring life to the trees, bushes, and grass, making the landscaping appear lush and vibrant — which it would have been if it were not for the freeze," Griffith says.

She always purchases a floorplan for each of her listings, to ensure that the virtual experience mirrors the in-person one as much as possible.

"Sometimes a floorplan by itself is not enough for a potential client to visualize the layout of a home," she says. "Virtual staging seamlessly guides a client through each room and helps them imagine how the spaces can be used."

Simple steps

There are small things you can do that make a huge impact, such as letting in natural light and having the same bright light bulbs throughout the home.

Griffith also advises having as much walkable space as possible so that each room has a good flow. This can be achieved by removing any furniture too large for the space that would block windows or walkways.

Having countertops free of any clutter and everything picked up off closet floors make those spaces feel much roomier.

"Many people do not want to spend the money to stage the outdoor areas, but it always makes the home more inviting," Griffith says.

