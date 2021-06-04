4 Austin-area lakes flow onto list of spots with most million-dollar listings

If you’re looking to dive into the market for high-end lake homes in Texas, look no further than the pool of real estate in your own backyard.

In Texas, four lakes in Central Texas boast the most listings of lake homes priced at $1 million or more. That’s according to a new report from Alabama-based Lake Homes Realty, which does business in Texas and 32 other states.

Leading the pack in Central Texas is Lake Travis, with 75 listings in the million-dollar-plus category on May 15, the report shows. Lake Travis accounted for 13 percent of $1 million-plus lake homes for sale in Texas. Next is Lady Bird Lake (74 listings), followed by Lake Austin (47), and the Hill Country’s Lake LBJ (43).

“Our new real estate report shows families looking to avoid crowded areas during the pandemic considered lake homes as an option,” says Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty.

“Buyers from across the country searched Texas lake homes as a safe place to live and reconnect. From primary and secondary homes to lake lots, the Texas lake home market was more than $3.6 billion, the largest of our 33 states,” Phillips adds. “With beautiful lakes spread across the state and access to major metropolitan cities, it is easy to see why Texas has so much appeal for lake home shoppers.”

Elsewhere in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth’s Possum Kingdom Lake sits at No. 5 for million-dollar-plus listings (33), with Dallas-Fort Worth’s Grapevine Lake at No. 6 (26), and the Houston area’s Lake Conroe at No. 7 (24).

As you might expect, Lake Travis also stands atop the list of the state’s biggest markets for lake homes, with $344.9 million worth of homes for sale on May 15. In second place is Lady Bird Lake ($235.6 million), followed by Dallas-Fort Worth’s Lewisville Lake ($220.3 million), Lake LBJ ($179.6 million), and Dallas-Fort Worth’s Lake Ray Hubbard ($156.6 million).

However, Lake Travis does not lead the list of the spots in Texas with the most expensive lake homes. That distinction goes to the Houston area’s Lake Woodlands ($2,514,950), followed by Lake Austin ($1,572,213), Lake Travis ($1,503,900), Possum Kingdom Lake ($1,378,861), and Lake LBJ ($1,273,628).

“In Texas and in other parts of the country, buyers are not waiting to find their dream homes,” Phillips says. “With limited inventories, buyers are ready to move quickly for both primary and secondary lake homes. They will then put their personal touches on them.”

Now, if you don’t have millions of dollars to spend on a lake home, you’re not out of luck, as the report also ranks the places in Texas with the most affordable lake homes as of May 15: