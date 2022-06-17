750 new luxury apartments coming to booming South Austin area

A project featuring 750 luxury apartments is underway in South Austin.

OHT Partners recently broke ground on the first phase of a 750-unit luxury apartment complex on a 37-acre site along South First Street near FM 1626. The first community, named Lenox Woods, will comprise 402 units; it’s scheduled to open in late 2023.

The Austin-based multifamily builder and investor plans to start construction in 2024 on a second, yet-to-be-named community that will offer 348 apartments.

“South Austin has experienced a tremendous amount of multifamily development in the last decade because it’s one of the most affordable parts of the city and only 15 minutes from downtown,” says Ben Browder, vice president of development at OHT Partners. “All of the residential growth has attracted a lot more restaurants, retailers, and entertainment venues to this area in recent years, and these nearby amenities have made South Austin an even more desirable place to live.”

Located at 10801 Wayne Riddell Loop, the apartment site is near the South Park Meadows retail center, as well as The Yard and St. Elmo Public Market mixed-use developments.

Lenox Woods will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities will include two resort-style pools, pickleball courts, a shared work studio with business-grade Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, and a dog park.

Previously known as Oden Hughes, the company rebranded as OHT Partners in 2021 to incorporate the names of all three longtime principals: Steve Oden, Craig Hughes, and Eric Taylor.