This multimillion-dollar private resort on Lake Travis can be bought with bitcoin

Millionaire Mickey Redwine is adding a bit of intrigue to the sale of his multimillion-dollar private resort at Lake Travis.

Redwine, a retired telecom entrepreneur, is willing to accept bitcoin or another cryptocurrency from the buyer of his 76-acre retreat near Lago Vista. He’ll consider a cryptocurrency transaction as long as the buyer’s title company accepts the virtual currency through BitPay or a similar exchange.

“Mickey doesn’t currently invest in crypto. I’m not sure he will. But I’m happy he’s open to looking at this avenue [for payment],” says Debbie Thomas of StepStone Realty, who’s representing Redwine.

Thomas says the acceptance of cryptocurrency for the purchase could appeal to potential buyers who’ve made millions of dollars from trading cryptocurrency.

Redwine is selling his property, at 4801 Mira Lago Dr., through an off-market deal. He and Thomas aren’t revealing the asking price. But when CultureMap wrote about the property in 2019, it was on the market for $16.9 million.

Redwine has owned the property, which is largely undeveloped, for 20 years. He mostly uses the resort to entertain guests.

“The property is used primarily for family and friends,” Thomas says. “He will occasionally host special events to show appreciation for police officers. Mickey spends his spare time as a volunteer police officer. He feels it is his way to give back.”

The couple of structures on the site, a boathouse and cabana, exude a Caribbean vibe.

The 3,000-square-foot boathouse — highlighted by a turquoise roof and an interior featuring a burst of tropical colors — contains one master bedroom, one bathroom, a third-level bunkhouse with space for four guests, a full kitchen, two boat-lifting stations, and an industrial-grade tram to ferry goods and visitors.

The cabana, including a patio and full outdoor kitchen, is adjacent to a 1-acre, concrete-bottom pool with two white-sand beaches.

Other noteworthy aspects of the resort include: