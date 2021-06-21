2707 McCullough St.

Austin, TX 78703



Neighborhood: Tarrytown

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 4,400

Beds: 4

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial

The lowdown: The luxury market in Austin is exploding right now, and listing agent Leslie Gossett used her unique connections and marketing skills to secure the sale for her sellers in record time. It only took three days before this property was scooped up, showing just how vital it is to have an agent who's in the know.

From elegant architectural features to stylish modern finishes, this expansive Austin home is surrounded by mature trees and provides seclusion in a coveted location. Inside, a vast, open-plan living area sports high ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, and exposed antique wooden beams. An abundance of natural light flows through an impressive wall of millennium windows, highlighting the beautiful wide-plank white oak flooring that flows throughout.

Gather around the dramatic cast-stone fireplace in the living room or create signature craft cocktails at the adjacent custom bar. Tasteful antique elements are blended into the design, such as the stunning elevator gates with a custom zinc finish and an 18th-century arched window.

Two skylights brighten the contemporary kitchen, equipped with Wolf stainless steel appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, an island with quartzite waterfall countertops, built-in coffeepots, a Waterstone faucet, and a butler’s pantry.

Relax in style in the refined owners suite, located on the main level, with three pairs of antique doors featuring original paint from France, two pairs of arched millennium doors, and a rock crystal chandelier. The generous ensuite features white marble countertops, basalt Sabella stone floors, vaulted ceilings, and a stand-alone soaking tub.

There are two bedroom upstairs, both with an ensuite baths featuring custom tiles, Newport Brass faucets, and gorgeous marble walls. Plus, there’s a grand office showcasing a stripped oak door with an original 17th-century iron grill.

Limestone paving highlights the picturesque patio and walkway, and copper gas lights illuminate both the front yard and the backyard. Outside, you’ll find an avid entertainer’s dream space complete with an additional cast-stone fireplace on the open-air pavilion, a Wolf outdoor kitchen, barbecue pit with two burners, and a Sub-Zero beverage refrigerator.

It's all surrounded by lush landscaping and cast-stone walls for a tranquil yet sophisticated ambiance that’s sure to impress everyone. Continue the party downstairs, where a generously sized finished basement offers a bar, Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine column, and custom steel shelving.

A few of the home's additional features include a metal standing seam roof, exterior stucco walls, a two-car garage, beautiful Italian iron sconces, custom glass baluster, laundry room, and a powder bath. From the moment you pass through the large glass doors and enter the foyer, it's obvious you’re in a unique residence — and for one buyer, their dream home.

---

This home was marketed and sold by Leslie Gossett of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more of her listings and to contact the agent.