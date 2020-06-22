15508 McCormick Vista Dr.

Austin, TX 78734

Neighborhood: Travis Landing

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 4,774

Beds: 5

Baths: 6

Price: $1,345,000

The lowdown: Chic materials, a soothing color palette, and desirable interactive entertainment features all combine in this sleek, newly constructed contemporary home on Lake Travis. Designed to allow light to flood in, reflecting crystal-blue lake and sky views, the spacious creatively designed living and dining area showcase walls of windows. The covered verandas just beyond are the ideal setting for al fresco dining or entertaining.

The well-equipped gourmet kitchen is designed to enhance the open spaces of the home, blending elegant lighting with Shaker cabinetry, an oversized center island, and a large, well-lit walk-in pantry. Another wall of windows can be found in the master suite, along with a doorway that leads to the veranda for a private view overlooking the lake.

The gorgeous master bath is spa-like and affords all the luxurious amenities you would expect, from floating double vanities to a luxurious soaking tub, an all-glass walk-in shower to a substantial walk-in closet that is conveniently connected to an oversized laundry and mud room.

Three more ensuite bedrooms await at the top of the stairs, along with a cozy media room for lounging. There, a second covered veranda displays breathtaking panoramic views of the lake.

---

This home is on the market with Valerie DiFabio of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.