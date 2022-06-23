Stunning Lake Austin home owned by Counting Crows pianist hits market to tune of $4.25 million

If you’re looking to blend celebrity status with star-studded architecture, look no further than this one-of-a-kind Austin property that just hit the market for $4.25 million. Currently owned by and built for Counting Crows instrumentalist Charlie Gillingham and TV exec Nikki Varhely-Gillingham, the modern home at 2512 River Hills Rd. boasts unparalleled amenities and the utmost privacy.

Featuring expansive views of Lake Austin valley ridge, the 1.25-acre property features includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and multiple living spaces; its own resort-style pool; renovated guest cottage; and even space for an urban farm.

“This is one of the most exclusive and in-demand areas of West Austin,” says Mary Daniels, a Keller Williams Realtor and owner of Jewel Realty Group, who has the listing. “The property is a unique juxtaposition of raw, natural land and an incredible alterstudio-designed modern home. It really is one of the most gorgeous gems in Westlake.”

The house was built in 2017 by lauded local architects alterstudio, showcasing the firm’s "trademark attention to detail, with a solid oak pivot front door, custom steel and concrete elements, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout," notes a release.

On the first floor, a "grand-yet-modern" fireplace anchors the sunken living room, and glass doors slide open to the "oasis-like pool with lush landscaping, ideal for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining."

Filled with designer details, Thermador appliances, hidden paneled fridge, and waterfall quartzite countertops, the kitchen is a home chef’s dream come true. A downstairs bedroom and full bathroom can serve as a guest room or home office, notes the release, while a mudroom outfitted with custom cabinets provides both additional storage and transitional space from the interior to the outdoors.

Access the second floor via a floating staircase to uncover dramatic views and more thoughtful design touches, including a study nook with custom built-in desk crafted from a tree sourced from Upstate New York.

The primary suite is an owners’ oasis thanks to a unique hidden door, floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-like bathroom with luxurious shower for two, and two oversized closets. An additional second-floor living room boasts oversized windows that "create a treehouse-like escape."

Recent upgrades include custom steel accents and fixtures, Lutron light switches with dimming features, two zone-smart HVAC units, a refrigerator with built-in cameras to check what’s needed in the fridge when you’re on the go, and more.

The original one-bedroom, one-bath guest cottage was recently restored with accents such as a midcentury-inspired refrigerator, stone fireplace, and clawfoot tub, and provides the perfect opportunity for "additional income, an artist’s retreat, or space for multi-generation families," the release notes. An onsite barn, chicken coop, and horse corral add to the property's unique rustic-meets-modern charm.

The property’s expansive treeline, fence, and metal gate create a haven for those who value privacy, while the home’s outdoor spaces are ideal for entertaining, complete with outdoor fireplace, twinkle lights, and a hammock. Both private and lake-accessible, the property comes with a water easement for easy entry to Lake Austin, located across the street. It is zoned to Eanes ISD.



“2512 River Hills is one of the most special properties I have seen in my career,” Daniels adds in a release. “You have to see it to believe it. It’s the perfect combination of award-winning architecture and design, nature, water access to Lake Austin, and top-rated schools. Ultimately, this is ideal for those who value privacy, but still want to be a quick 15 minutes to the hustle and bustle of downtown Austin.”