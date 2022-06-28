Austin suburb sizzles with one of the hottest U.S. ZIP codes for homebuyers

One of the country’s hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers is in one of the country’s hottest cities.

A new ranking from real estate platform Opendoor puts the 78641 ZIP code in Leander at No. 6 among the country’s 20 hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Leander ranked second for population growth from July 2020 to July 2021 in cities with at least 50,000 residents. The Austin suburb saw its population grow by 10.1 percent during the one-year period, winding up at 67,124.

Opendoor identified the top ZIP codes by analyzing data from local Multiple Listing Service programs where Opendoor operates. The ZIP codes were ranked by the total number of homes that went under contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.

In all, 10 ZIP codes in Texas appear in the ranking. Aside from 78641 in Leander, they are:

78130 ZIP code in New Braunfels lands at No. 4

77494 ZIP code in Katy (Houston) lands at No. 7.

75126 ZIP code in Forney (Dallas-Fort Worth) lands at No. 8.

77493 ZIP code in Katy (Houston) lands at No. 9.

77433 ZIP code in Cypress (Houston) lands at No. 10.

78253 ZIP code in San Antonio lands at No. 11.

76227 ZIP code in Aubrey (Dallas-Fort Worth) lands at No. 15.

78245 ZIP code in San Antonio lands at No. 16.

78254 ZIP code in San Antonio lands at No. 18.

In first place nationwide on Opendoor’s list is the 37042 ZIP code in Clarksville, Tennessee, northwest of Nashville.