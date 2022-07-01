New ‘boutique’ housing development slated for bustling South Austin area

A “boutique” development featuring nearly 80 homes will soon get underway in South Austin.

Houston-based David Weekley Homes will offer 79 single-family homes at the Village on Cooper Lane, near South First Street and West Dittmar Road. Prices start in the $600,000s, which is in line with the median home price in the city.

“We’re excited about this new central Austin project, as we know that new home supply in this location is scarce,” Dave Mire, division president in Austin for David Weekley, says in a news release. “This boutique community will be very charming. We will be introducing exciting new product, and we look forward to the response from our homebuyers.”

Each two- or three-story home will measure 1,680 to 2,625 square feet. Exteriors will feature modern and farmhouse architectural styles, and community amenities will include a pool and a pavilion.

Five floor plans are available. Each home comes with a two-car garage; three, four, or five bedrooms; two to four full bathrooms; and one or two half-bathrooms.

The Village on Cooper Lane, nestled in a fast-growing part of the city, is seven miles south of downtown Austin and offers proximity to I-35 and MoPac Expressway. Nearby destinations for shopping, food, and entertainment include Southpark Meadows, the SoCo District, and the St. Elmo Public Market.