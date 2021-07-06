There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

If you want to find a place that really exemplifies Austin, Edward Sternberg, an Accredited Luxury Home Specialist with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, says look no further than Lake Austin.

"In a way, Lake Austin reflects the heartbeat of Austin. It’s the waterway that connects Lake Travis with downtown's Lady Bird Lake, and the homes along its shores represent some of Central Texas’ best architecture,” he says, sipping an iced latte at Mozart’s Coffee Bar on Lake Austin. "It’s truly central to the city, and the natural beauty of the lake and hills never grows old. And when you want a quick escape from city life, the water offers great refuge, especially if you have a boat.”

In terms of prices, homes on and around Lake Austin vary dramatically.

"We still find properties available fairly close to the water in the Austin Lake Hills neighborhood in the $600s, but large waterfront estates can sell into eight figures," Sternberg says. "In the popular neighborhood bordering Lake Austin Drive, 78703, there have been 88 single family home sales through May at an average of $636 per square foot — a 27 percent increase year-over-year."

Sternberg has lived in the Lake Austin area for 25 years, having first begun his career in law and then as a Fortune 500 tech executive. He explains, "technology and data are tools I still leverage and the legal aspects are certainly important dealing with property and contracts, but there’s just no substitute for people skills in real estate. I just really enjoy helping my clients sell or find their home, and I enjoy all the challenges that come with it. Showing my clients around The Lake is just a bonus."

Sternberg offered up a few of his personal favorites about life on Lake Austin. Here's his guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

The famed Hula Hut and Mozart's Coffee Shop anchor Lake Austin at the edge of downtown, while Ski Shores Cafe — "a longtime favorite" — is located in the middle.

Where to play

Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park offers picnic tables, barbecue pits, fishing, walking trails, waterfalls, and a boat ramp — truly everything you could want for a day out.

The Contemporary Austin - Laguna Gloria is the former home of Clara Driscoll and site of a 1916 Italianate-style villa on the shores of Lake Austin. It was the original home of the Austin Museum of Art and still houses some of its collections.

Austin Country Club is located along the lake's northwest shore and is home to an annual PGA tournament, and you can't forget about the world-famous Lake Austin Spa.

Where to live

"In addition to offering great boating and water sports, the estate homes along Lake Austin have evolved to represent some of Austin's finest architecture, blending the best of the outdoors with majestic interior designs," Sternberg says.

Properties on the water range from ultra-modern to contemporary ranch to stately lakefront, with some borrowing elements of provincial, Mediterranean, Tudor, and Tuscan styles.

---

Edward Sternberg lives, works, and plays in Lake Austin. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email edward.sternberg@kupersir.com, or call 512-660-2510.