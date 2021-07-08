Hill Country community ready to rock with 2,000-home development

A master-planned community will bring nearly 2,000 single-family homes, more than 900 apartments, a sports complex, and a recreation center to an 1,100-acre site near the Hill Country community of Marble Falls.

Farmers Branch-based real estate developer Centurion American Development Group said July 6 that it has selected two homebuilders for the first phase of its Thunder Rock development: DR Horton and Lennar. The first phase will feature 280 single-family homes starting in the $250,000 range. A later phase will include 82 2- to 5-acre lots for “ranchettes.”

“We are looking forward to having two nationally recognized homebuilders of such high caliber to build in our signature Thunder Rock development in Marble Falls,” Rob Romo, vice president of Centurion American, says in a news release.

Thunder Rock is being developed at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 281 and State Highway 71 in Burnet County. The project will feature:

1,966 single-family homes.

924 apartments.

150 units for “active adults.”

204,000 square feet of commercial development.

A 26-acre city sports complex with four baseball fields, four soccer fields, and a multipurpose field.

A 10-acre, 20,000-square-foot recreation center.

About 200 acres of open space, including parks and nature trails.

Marble Falls, home to more than 7,000 people, is about 50 miles northwest of Austin. Attractions in the Marble Falls area include Balcones Canyonland National Wildlife Refuge, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Turkey Bend Recreation Area, and Horseshoe Bay Resort.