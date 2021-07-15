Massive million-square-foot office park works its way into Northwest Austin

A proposed 1.25 million-square-foot office park is in the works at the 57-acre site of the former 3M manufacturing plant in Northwest Austin.

Two real estate investors and developers, Dallas-based Trammell Crow and Los Angeles-based Karlin Real Estate, have teamed up on the project.

A marketing brochure on Karlin’s website indicates the first phase of the project, called Duval, will be “shovel ready” in the third quarter of 2021. The site, which adjoins Duval Road, is at 11705 Research Blvd.

The first phase would feature two buildings with a total of 485,000 square feet of rentable space, the brochure shows. The project eventually could span 1.25 million square feet of office, restaurant, and retail space. A rendering shows the project would offer five main buildings.

Neither Trammell Crow nor Karlin is commenting on the Duval development.

“As a matter of principle and to maintain the trust of our partners, we cannot verify nor disclose the details of plans that are underway,” Bruce Sargent, vice president of corporate communications at Karlin, says in a statement.

Karlin has a number of projects underway in Austin, including redevelopment of the 143-acre BAE campus in East Austin.

The 3M manufacturing plan shut down in 2019 — 37 years after the 220,000-square-foot facility opened. Earlier this month, the Austin Business Journal reported Maplewood, Minnesota-based 3M planned to sell the site to Trammell Crow and Karlin.