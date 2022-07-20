3408 Mountain Top Circle

Austin, TX 78731

Neighborhood: Lake Austin

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 4,257

Beds: 3

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial

Price: $5,800,000

The lowdown: Imagine waking up to a glorious sunrise overlooking Austin’s natural beauty from one of its highest hilltops. Later, a refreshing rainstorm rolls in, leaving a vivid rainbow arched across the sky. At the close of the day, you stand in awe on the back patio, watching the colors morph as the sun sets and a luminous full moon rises from the front porch.

Nature is truly inspiring, and the owner of this picturesque property and setting became captivated by its wonders, photographing each season from every vantage. In her stunning collection titled The Sky Around Me, the current owner notes how nature is a bond shared with loved ones and all humanity:

"We are watching the same sun and the same moon and the same stars — a connection to all of us in this universe, no matter where we live or where we travel."

And she also offers this wisdom to live by: "Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully."

Custom-built by Matt Sitra in 2004, this breathtaking estate offers an inviting lifestyle, with Lake Austin views from multiple rooms.

Designed for entertaining, the home features all the conveniences for grand dinner parties or simply relaxing on the covered porch with a glass of wine and appetizers.

High quality and exquisite details are apparent at every turn. The bright, open living room with beamed ceiling and clearstory windows is the focal point of the home. And a view of the iconic Pennybacker Bridge greets you as you step onto the patio from the study, adorned with mahogany panels and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

The grand chef's kitchen is fully equipped with loads of pantry storage and an elongated island. From the breakfast nook, you can enjoy your morning coffee, gazing out at the lake or watching the birds feeding.

The main-level primary bedroom features expansive windows, allowing lots of natural light and dazzling views of the lake. The ensuite bath, with a window for even more glorious light, offers the relaxation and luxury of an upscale resort.

Two auxiliary ensuite bedrooms on the second level have balcony access and more wonderful views.

The lower level features a spacious covered patio with an outdoor kitchen space, plus a half bath. A massive climate-controlled storage space could easily convert to a guest suite.

Inspiration awaits potential buyers of this gorgeous central Austin property. And may we all end each day beautifully with a sunset!

This home is on the market with Lazan Pargaman of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.