For would-be homebuyers, the novel coronavirus has complicated a situation that many people already find confusing. Unless you deal with them every day, mortgages and home loans — and all their requirements and conditions — can be difficult for the general public to fully grasp, even in a normal market.

As home sales take off and big banks become more stringent in granting mortgages, jumbo loans, and lot and construction loans, it's more important than ever to have a local bank on your side.

SouthStar Bank serves all of Central Texas, and has been doubling down on its customer service just as real human guidance is seemingly disappearing from its bigger counterparts.

This is especially true with loans that most bigger banks have been avoiding or removing entirely:

Jumbo loans (borrowing that exceeds $510,400). Many traditional lenders have tightened restrictions to apply for jumbo loans, but SouthStar Bank offers flexible terms and unique financing options — including low down payments.

Lot and construction loans (buying either just the land or financing the construction of a custom home on a lot you already own). Customers can also opt for "construction-to-permanent" loans, which cover your project from beginning to end — and into paying the mortgage — with locked-in rates and only one closing.

To help make sure everything goes smoothly, SouthStar Bank employees will personally visit the lots, review and approve the draw process, and be on hand to answer questions even a year after the loan was established.

"I've used SouthStar Bank twice now, first when we bought our property and then again a few years later when we wanted to build our dream home on our property," says customer Noah W. "They were able to understand what we wanted to do and work with us, while no other bank could handle such a large piece of land initially, and then building the house on it. They worked with us through the whole process, and were extremely friendly, caring, and really wanted us to be a part of the process and a part of the community. I wouldn't look anywhere else for my needs, that's for sure."

That same personalized attention comes in handy for applicants who find themselves in unique borrowing situations, such as being self-employed or having just started a new job. Rather than looking strictly at your credit score or down payment, SouthStar Bank loan officers make sure they understand the full picture.

As an extra bonus, score a quarter off your loan rate if you open a SouthStar Bank account and sign up for autodraft.

All loans subject to approval. Other fees and restrictions may apply. SouthStar Bank NMLS #410624. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.