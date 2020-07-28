222 Airstrip Rd.

Spicewood, TX 78669

Neighborhood: Spicewood

Style: Hangar and apartment

Square footage: 2,750

Beds: 1

Baths: 1 full, 1 partial

Price: $519,900

The lowdown: If flying planes is your hobby, then this unique hangar and apartment combo might be just what you've been looking for. Located in a private airpark in the Spicewoood community, only 25 minutes from Austin, the hangar has easy access to the newly paved 4,300-foot runway and a grass strip as well.

The hanger boasts a large, bifold automatic door plus an additional door with paved access to the taxiway. Enjoy ample storage with the custom steel shelving, plus plenty of space for planes, boats, RVs, cars, or other toys.

The apartment is brand-new — not ever lived in — and features vaulted ceilings, a full bath, washer and dryer, a walk-in closet, and granite countertops and a center island in the eat-in kitchen. An additional storage area would also work well as an office.

---

This property is on the market with Teal Van Eman of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.