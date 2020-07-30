Imagine having one mortgage payment that covers both your living and working spaces — and they're both under one roof. That's possible at Gravity ATX, the mixed-use condominium and townhome community in East Austin that's slated to break ground next month.

Since Gravity ATX launched, it has sold an astounding 65 percent in just 30 days thanks to the sales and marketing efforts of Legacy International. Right now it's on track for completion at the end of 2021.

There are 90 total residences in the development, 10 of which are live/work condominiums and seven of which are live/work townhomes. But that's not the only perk of living in this new development from Legacy Communities.

You can also take advantage of a stellar location that's only five minutes away from Mueller Town Center, 10 minutes away from the University of Texas at Austin, and one mile from Highway 183, giving easy access to North Austin and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Other important nearby places include Franklin Barbecue (10 minutes), East 6th (12 minutes), Rainey Street (15 minutes), and the new Apple Campus (21 minutes).

For the homes themselves, the condominiums feature one- and two-bedroom designs that range from 700-1,485 square feet. The townhomes, meanwhile, are all two-bedrooms that measure 1,571-2,012 square feet. The rooftop deck, which is available for all residents to use, showcase incredible views of the downtown Austin skyline.

Living at Gravity ATX means conveniences like a resident dog park, onsite "paw spa," Amazon package lockers, and covered parking. When you're ready to relax, stretch out on a tanning ledge in the pool, gather around the fireplace, or cook up an al fresco feast at the outdoor kitchen.

Prices for Gravity ATX homes range from the $200s to the high $400s. Contact a sales executive to receive the most up-to-date progress info and access to the best units. Call 512-337-6683 or visit the website to learn more and claim yours.