Though she has lived all over the country and traveled all over the world, Realtor Dru Brown instantly developed a passion for Austin the first time she got to experience its unique character.

But that magical discovery came after trekking through Europe and Asia following college at the University of Kansas, and exploring the globe through her marketing job with American Airlines.

When not jetting off to exotic locales, Brown and her family lived happily in Dallas until 2000, when her now-late husband J.B. Brown's commercial real estate career brought them to ATX.

The Wilson & Goldrick Realtors agent knew immediately that this is where they'd stay — permanently.

Now, Brown appreciates everything that Austin has to offer — from the outdoors to live music to the arts — and shares them with her clients. Being active in the community is also important, and she's involved with several philanthropies.

This adventurous spirit and boundless energy have served her well during her real estate career, where she has racked up the accolades. Not only has Brown been a Top Producer at Wilson & Goldrick, but she's also a frequent member of the Platinum Top 50 and Elite 25.

But all achievements aside, it's the idea of turning real estate goals into reality that keeps Brown going. That covers buying, selling, and leasing — if you have property dreams, she wants to help you make them come true.

When she's not working real estate magic by ensuring transactions go as smoothly as possible, Brown enjoys running, yoga, cooking, reading, and spending as much time as possible with her adult kids and their labradoodle, Ginger.

---

See Dru Brown's latest listings here, or contact her at 512-658-5428, drubrown@wilsongoldrick.com, or @drubrown_atx on Instagram.