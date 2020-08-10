Austin suburb’s first mixed-use community rolls out welcome mat

Pflugerville’s first mixed-use community is wrapping up its first chapter.

Presidium Group LLC, a local real estate development, investment, and management firm, says it’s done with the initial phase of The Pecan District — a 272-apartment complex designed by Austin's own Mark Odom Studio.

Leasing is underway at the apartment complex, called Presidium The Pecan District. The complex, at Old Austin Pflugerville Road and South Heatherwilde Boulevard, features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 615 to 1,261 square feet. The top monthly rent is around $1,800.

Amenities include a pool, a fitness studio, coworking spaces, a game lounge, and an outdoor kitchen area.

The second phase of the 45-acre, 10-phase project will include apartments, office space, restaurants, and stores. Design plans for the second phase haven’t been finalized.

As envisioned in 2019, The Pecan District would comprise 862 residential units, 135,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 321,806 square feet of office space. However, plans for the district are still being hammered out.

“As the first development of its kind in the area, The Pecan District will draw in people from the surrounding areas and create a walkable, lively atmosphere where community members will have access to many amenities, living options, and work opportunities — all in one location,” Palladium says in an August 3 release.

When The Pecan District was proposed in 2017, the developer said the price tag for the project would be $1.2 billion. An updated cost estimate isn’t available. Completion of the final phase is several years down the road.