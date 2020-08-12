To go from everyday to extraordinary, mundane to magical, it takes a team. That's what Jéan Bruns with Realty Austin has discovered over the years, especially when it comes to selling houses.

Recently, he paired with Chris Myers and Steven Dillingham — who own both Covey Design Build and Staged Right Austin — to sell their midcentury modern dream home in Lakeway. It's a property that Bruns actually found, and, knowing their talents and artistic side, knew it would the perfect project for them.

"126 Lakeway is their last remodel and absolutely the best one yet," says Bruns. "Chris and Steven are two of the most talented individuals I have seen in the design and homebuilding business. Through the last five years, we have nurtured one of the best friend/work relationships I can imagine. We have all invested in each other, and continue to push each other to new levels."

"Sometimes you just can't look through the standard lens for developing or rehabbing a property," says Myers. "In reality, every project has its own unique constraints and those can be fun and beneficial to work with. We want variety, personality, and lifestyle to be present when people experience our work — and, of course, to make people happy."

Bruns, an Austin native who graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in finance and marketing, resides in the historic Clarksville neighborhood in Central Austin. He believes in giving back to the community and supporting nonprofits, and is a founding board member of the Abigail E. Keller Foundation, which supports programs and organizations that serve the rare, undiagnosed, terminally ill, and medically complex/fragile pediatric community.

A finalist for the Platinum Top 50 REALTORS in 2020 and the 2019 Austin Board of Realtors Community Service Award winner, he loves exploring ATX and learning about its fascinating history. Getting to sell 126 Lakeway was an opportunity he just couldn't pass up.

"This property is very special and has a rich history. It's actually the first "spec" home ever built in Lakeway," says Bruns. "Chris and Steven captured the original midcentury charm while updating it for the modern world. The home's historic plaque details its past, including that it was used by Father Richard McCabe for the first Catholic services held in Lakeway. Ironically, Father McCabe was one of the founders of my alma mater high school, St. Michael's Catholic Academy. The home is also rumored to have been frequented by Lyndon Johnson."

The three-bedroom, three-bath stunner benefitted from expert staging and a loving remodel that combined Austin's Western flair with authentic 1960s style. It's located mere blocks from the Lakeway Marina and Lakeway Resort & Spa.

"This is the perfect 'lake house' for someone who wants to live the lake life, but at a fraction of the cost," says Bruns.

Myers and Dillingham also grew up in Texas, and pour that experience into their designs.

"When we met, we quickly realized all three of us are addicted to finding, designing, creating, and marketing unique homes," says Bruns. "The market has become flooded with vanilla products and styles that all look the same, so we strive to bring very unique homes with a coordinating lifestyle to the market."

"Our staging business hand-tailors the vibe on each project so that it highlights the benefits of the home that buyers want to see, and demonstrate how spaces can support their lifestyle," says Dillingham.

Up next for Covey Design Build and Staged Right Austin is a new construction in downtown East Austin that's due to be completed in the next two to three months.

"When you are passionate about what you do and work with good people, things go right and beautiful things happen," says Myers.

Keep an eye on Bruns' website for the new listing — you'll want to jump on it early.