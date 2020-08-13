1104 Reagan Terrace

Austin, TX 78704

Neighborhood: Travis Heights

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 3,100

Beds: 3

Baths: 3

Price: $2,450,000

The lowdown: Situated on a private, almost half-acre lot that backs up to a creek, this 1941 bungalow was taken down to the studs for a stunning remodel in 2012. The utmost attention to detail and quality went into redoing the home, along with the entirely new custom-built addition. Such impressive features include a shellstone exterior, original oak and pine wood flooring, and oversized windows on the main level that offer panoramic views of the backyard and pool plus an abundance of natural light.

Additional perks include a direct vent fireplace, original restored windows in the front of the home, original glass tile from the 1941, seagrass wallpaper, marble countertops, refinished original wood swing doors, a built-in gun safe, cedar closet, fire pit, and pool with waterfall and glass-beaded bottom by Anthony & Sylvan. The home is also only a short walk to Stacy Park, South Congress Avenue, and Lady Bird Lake, yet still secluded thanks to lush landscaping and towering trees.

---

This home is on the market with Carl Shurr of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.