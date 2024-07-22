Gelato on Wheels
Austin's best new restaurant chills out in new gelato truck
Three months after winning the fan-voted Best New Restaurant competition at CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, the Italian newcomer Poeta is taking another tasty step forward. The restaurant is launching a new gelato truck called Piccola Gelateria on July 24.
A day-of grand opening celebration will serve up $1 scoops all day to celebrate, with a limit of three scoops per customer. If those three scoops are just not enough, guests can stop by anytime during opening week — Wednesday through Sunday, July 28, from 11 am to 9 pm — to enjoy half-off scoops. Prices are usually $5 for small and $8 for large, plus $1 to add a pizzelle cookie (a crispy waffle treat).
The new truck is close to home, parked right outside Poeta's entrance at the Frances Modern Inn (1123 E 11th St.). This could draw more foot traffic into the all-day Italian spot, which has been open since December 2023. It already serves ice cream in its creative "Waffogato," a waffle with maple gelato and espresso butter, but this grab-and-go setup offers an expanded menu including both gelati and sorbets.
Gelato flavors from the truck include roasted white chocolate, pistachio, amaretto, cinnamon, espresso, and golden fig. The sorbet menu includes dark chocolate, classic coconut, and hibiscus beet, as well as a rotating flavor highlighting seasonal fruits; Right now it's Texas blueberry.
Part of Poeta's quick ascension to fan-favorite status is thanks to its owners' past experience at other top Austin destinations. Poeta is a project by Intero, a highly regarded, upscale-yet-rustic Italian restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street, led by chef Ian Thurwachter and chocolatier and pastry chef Krystal Craig.
This is a full-circle accomplishment for Craig, who got her start at Amy's Ice Creams. Poeta is also a more casual venture than Intero, with the intent of drawing visitors who will linger — so ice cream sounds like a great addition.
More information about Poeta and events like the "Gelato Social" is available at poetarestaurant.com. Regular hours are Mondays through Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm. The truck will be open year-round.