1817 Chalk Rock Cove

Austin, TX 78735

Neighborhood: Barton Creek

Style: Mediterranean

Square footage: 4,516

Beds: 5

Baths: 5

Price: $1,350,000

The lowdown: Austin's Barton Creek neighborhood is an ideal location offering a renowned country club and resort lifestyle that can be enjoyed with a social membership that includes dining, fitness, and pool amenities.

This custom Mediterranean home on Chalk Rock Cove has a timeless exterior and interior design. A spacious study next to the foyer, plus fifth bedroom or second study on the main level, offers flexibility for the new homeowners. The living room, kitchen, breakfast area, and primary suite look out to the large private backyard and sport court, as well as ample space for a pool. Three bedrooms — each with their own private baths — plus a study loft and a media room complete the second level. Also conveniently located within the neighborhood are two highly acclaimed schools: St. Michael's and St. Gabriel's academies.

---

This home is on the market with Jeanne White of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.