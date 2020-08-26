New $24 million light-rail station speeds into Austin’s ‘second downtown’

A new MetroRail station is on track for an enormous mixed-use project being developed across from the Domain complex in North Austin.

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs Austin’s public transit system, approved a deal on August 24 to evenly split the cost of a $24 million MetroRail station with commercial real estate owner and developer Brandywine Realty Trust.

Construction on the new commuter rail station, adjacent to the Brandywine-owned IBM corporate campus, is set to begin in September and be completed in the summer of 2022. The new MetroRail station will replace a station on Kramer Lane near Burnet Road, just south of the IBM campus.

Cap Metro says the new station will provide a link to Austin’s “second downtown” and a connection to a “high-density, mixed-use development with a safe and walkable street grid.”

The rail station will serve a planned 6 million-square-foot development previously known as Broadmoor but now dubbed Uptown ATX. The initial phase of the Brandywine project will feature a 360,000-square-foot office tower and 340 apartments. Construction is scheduled to start later this year.

Philadelphia-based Brandywine envisions that its 66-acre site along Burnet Road near MoPac ultimately will encompass 3.2 million square feet of offices, 2.9 million square feet of apartments, 382,000 square feet of retail space, and 248,000 square feet of hotel space.

IBM is the main tenant of Brandywine’s existing seven-building, 1.1 million-square-foot office park on Burnet. The property is just north of the stadium under construction at Braker Lane and Burnet for Austin’s first major-league sports team, Major League Soccer’s Austin FC.

“Brandywine is creating a true, urban, prototypical live-work-play environment … with fantastic connectivity and vibrancy, a tremendous draw for Austin’s deep and growing talent pool,” Barry Haydon, senior vice president of commercial real estate services company JLL, said in a 2019 release.