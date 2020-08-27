Imagine living in a neighborhood that's built around a central gathering place, where you know your neighbors and are still close to all of South Austin's hot spots.

That's Cooper's Square, a new home community from Legacy Communities. It aims to provide its residents with a socially rich experience, with only 30 contemporary, detached single-family homes making up the boutique neighborhood.

These brand-new homes start in the $400s and range in size from 1,686-1,949 square feet, with three floorplan options from which to choose. The two- and three-bedroom homes come in a two-story design, and here's the best part: They require zero landscape maintenance.

The residences also come fully loaded with quartz countertops, an attached two-car garage, walk-in showers, and more. Legacy Communities brings together the greatest minds in architecture, engineering, and design, so you know these homes are going to be something really special.

They're also all built around the "town square," an open green space that's ideal for gathering. Surrounding the homes themselves is a tranquil walking trail, which meanders by the dog park that's reserved exclusively for resident use.

When you do want to venture out of the neighborhood, you'll find you're right by some of South Austin's most beloved landmarks. Meet up with friends for lunch at Trudy's, shop at St. Elmo Public Market and Sunset Valley Shopping Area, or enjoy live music and the relaxed atmosphere at Moontower Saloon, all within minutes of your front door.

Cooper's Square is slated to break ground this fall, with the first homes available for move-in by late spring 2021. But you won't want to wait until then — — call 512-456-9572 or visit the website to learn more and reserve your next dream home.