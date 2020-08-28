2800 Macken St.

Austin, TX 78703

Neighborhood: Tarrytown

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 3,522

Beds: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

The lowdown: If you're searching for charm, take a look at this traditional Herman Brown single-story home in a highly sought-after area of Tarrytown. Situated on approximately one-third of an acre, the house is walking distance to Lake Austin, Casis Village, and Reed Park. It offers a large primary bedroom which has two baths and multiple closets. The eat-in kitchen includes two full sinks and high-end appliances, and the home's layout features tons of storage. Well-proportioned living and dining areas overlook the lush backyard and enclosed swimming pool. In addition to the covered patio, outdoor spaces can be easily created in the backyard's park-like setting.

---

This home is on the market with Julie Merritt of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, get details and price, and to contact the agent.