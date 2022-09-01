Two is better than one, especially when it comes to high-performing real estate firms.

Wilson & Goldrick has joined Moreland Properties, Greater Austin's leading boutique brokerage and the region’s exclusive Forbes Global Properties member.

Founded over 35 years ago by respected industry veterans Cindy Goldrick and Diane Wilson, Wilson & Goldrick has consistently ranked as one of Austin’s top 25 real estate firms since 1997.

“On the heels of our Forbes Global Properties announcement last month, this new partnership only further solidifies our position as the leading independent luxury brokerage firm in Austin,” says Sarah Railey, COO of Moreland Properties. “We know that Cindy’s decades of experience navigating the local luxury market and exceptional commitment to client service will be an asset to the Moreland Properties team.”

Wilson & Goldrick’s team of agents will join the Moreland Properties real estate professionals, bringing a seamless transaction experience to both buyers and sellers.

“This new partnership is a testament to our company’s culture and proven track record of success,” says owner Emily Moreland. “We know and respect the agents at Wilson & Goldrick and look forward to welcoming them into Moreland.”

Moreland Properties’ stellar track record has resulted in consistent accolades, including The Residential Real Estate Awards, The Platinum Top 50, Luxury League, and Top 10 Women Led Companies in Austin, as well as individual agent inclusions in the Elite 25 Austin.

“As we join forces with the Moreland Properties team, I know that we will continue to deliver an unparalleled home-buying experience for Austin’s residents,” says Cindy Goldrick. “I am excited to enter this new chapter in our company’s rich history.”

Earlier this summer, Moreland Properties joined Forbes Global Properties’ network of top brokerages. The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world’s premier real estate firms and is represented by more than 12,500 real estate agents across 19 countries in approximately 400 locations.