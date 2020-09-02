Tech company puts stamp on Central Austin with 100,000-square-foot office space

The Grove, a mixed-use development at Bull Creek Road and 45th Street in Central Austin, has nailed down its first office tenant.

Auctane LLC, a subsidiary of El Segundo, California-based Stamps.com, has signed a lease for nearly 105,400 square feet of office space at 4301 Bull Creek Rd. The Austin-based company also owns e-commerce shipping brands ShipStation, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, and ShipWorks.

The new space, which should be ready for occupancy in about nine months, will allow Auctane to assemble all of its brands under one roof for the first time. The company currently leases three locations in Central Austin.

“Our business has grown quickly, and so has our team. We needed a centrally located space where we could bring everyone together, with easy access to retail, parking, and greenspace,” Bryan Jones, chief operating officer at Auctane, says in an August 31 release.

Auctane employs about 430 people in the Capital City, with nearly 40 job openings posted. The new office space will be able to accommodate roughly 650 employees.

The 76-acre Grove project is being developed by ARG Bull Creek Ltd., a joint venture between MileStone Community Builders and Castletop Capital, both based in Austin. The development features 185,000 square feet of office space, along with retail, restaurant, and living space. Eventually, the property will contain almost 1,550 single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and apartments.

The Austin office of architecture firm Gensler led the design of the commercial component, with Dallas-based Balfour Beatty Construction as the builder. Locally owned Nudge Design handled landscape architecture duties for that part of the project. Architecture firm JHP designed the multifamily section, and Andres Construction is the builder.

As for the Auctane deal, John Gump and Kelly Woodruff, both with commercial real estate services company CBRE, represented the tech giant in the lease. Travis Dunaway and Ann Swift, both of Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group, represented The Grove. Dallas-based Edge Realty Partners oversees retail leasing, while Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar has been tapped to manage the apartments.