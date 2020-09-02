An apartment vision unlike any other, Riata offers residents a friendly community of more than 2,000 residences in North Austin. It prides itself on keeping residents well connected through a holistic approach to apartment and townhome living, a strong network of neighbors, and resort-quality amenities.

In fact, Riata features more amenities and programs than any other apartment community in the state. A dedicated programming director manages hundreds of classes and events each year, from live music and happy hours to farmers markets and poker nights. Need help overhauling your resume, or want to learn to paint? There's likely a class for that.

Across Riata's 180 acres, scope out the activity lawn, nine pools, miles of trails, and — coming soon — a one-of-a-kind music studio, co-working space, and sand volleyball club.

Gathering spots bring people together, and at Riata, that includes an entertaining pavilion, hammock grove, three hot tubs, two dry saunas, and an outdoor game court.

Plus there is an 11,000-square-foot athletic club that offers 60 free classes each month, two indoor racquetball courts, full-size basketball court, and an open-air deck that's ideal for stretching and yoga. Cover the three-plus miles of walking trails that loop around Riata Lake or let the kiddos run wild at the Adventure Park, where natural climbing structures will abound once construction is completed.

Still want more? There are two dog parks, one with an agility course, and a fully equipped pet grooming station. Ping-pong tables, bike and scooter rentals, self-service car care centers, and an EV charging station make everyday life a little easier.

There are four different apartment styles from which to choose: Urban Modern, Contemporary Sleek, Refined Rustic, and The Classic. No matter which you're drawn to, expect such high-quality features as upgraded appliances, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, private patios and balconies, and fully functioning fireplaces for those chilly winter nights.

The property's Texas roots even include a Lone Star State legend. Originally developed by Jerry Jones' real estate group, Riata now features four different village offices, each with its own management teams, so no one feels like help is out of reach. The teams provide assistance with answering questions, moving in, and anything else needed to create a personalized living experience.

Riata suits everyone's needs, from the single professional to couples to the growing family, as it's just 15 minutes from downtown, 10 minutes from The Domain, and a block away from Austin’s Apple Campus. Zoned for Round Rock ISD, Riata residents also have access to a high-performing school district.

Contact Riata to set up a self-guided, virtual, or in-person appointment to tour available units, and learn how to save up to $1,500 and receive the $99 application and admin special.

---

Riata is proud to be an equal opportunity housing provider.