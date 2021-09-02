2803 Stratford Dr.

Austin, TX 78746

Neighborhood: Stratford

Style: Contemporary

Lot: 0.54 acres

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Price: Price upon request

The lowdown: Welcome to Luxe on Stratford, a brand-new modern home located on one of the most idyllic streets in central Austin. Designed by Austin architect Randall Ware, this custom residence is a rare opportunity to own a new home on a flat, half-acre, corner lot in an iconic neighborhood. Backing to Rollingwood and walking distance to Zilker Park or Barton Springs, this home offers the convenience of central living on a tree-lined street.

After pulling into the expansive circle drive, the home welcomes you with a glass-and-steel entrance, designer lighting, and Western red cedar accents. Continuing through, the architecturally stunning great room is outfitted with 18-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and exposed steel beams connecting the living, dining, and kitchen into a grand entertaining space.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen includes a 10-foot island, Sub-Zero refrigerator, a six-burner Wolf range and ovens, two Bosch dishwashers, an ice maker, two wine or beverage refrigerators, and custom oak floor-to-ceiling cabinetry. It is truly an entertainer’s dream.

Offering ideal function for both families and guests, the first floor of the home features the luxurious primary suite with its spa-like bathroom finishes and a large walk-in closet. There are also ensuite guest accommodations, a dedicated private office, and a stunning media room (or second living room) that overlooks the backyard and pool.

The home's second level offers three generously sized bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, plus an entertaining game room with a wet bar. Finally, the backyard is perfected by the custom pool, built-in spa, large patio, and outdoor kitchen. Flat grass areas in the backyard make it an ideal place for pets, playscapes, or trampolines.

Envision your family spending their days celebrating birthdays and special events at this stunning home for many years to come.

A native Texan, proud Austinite for over 30 years, and third generation Realtor, listing agent Connelly Breeland has real estate in her DNA.

The Westlake High School and University of Texas at Austin graduate has an MBA in marketing, which she then translated into 10 years in corporate marketing prior to launching her real estate career. Now, Breeland's marketing expertise and local knowledge ensure she provides best-in-class service to every one of her buyers and sellers.

---

This home is on the market with Connelly Breeland of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.