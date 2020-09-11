510 Mission Bell Cove

Austin, TX 78738

Neighborhood: Serene Hills

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 4,198

Beds: 4

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial

Price: $1,550,000

The lowdown: Open space, luxurious finishes, modern design — this Texas Hill Country home has it all. It's the brainchild of custom home builder Oak Groves Homes, whose mission is to create spaces with light, bright interiors that flow with the natural landscape, allowing harmonious and open living spaces.

Each of the four bedrooms in this luxurious home has its own designated bathroom. The separate study is located on the main level, with an elegant double-door entry to help facilitate productivity. The bright sunroom off the kitchen encourages peaceful mornings sipping coffee and overlooking the backyard.

This home is currently under construction with an estimated completion of fall 2020.

---

This home is on the market with Christine Small of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.