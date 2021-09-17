Austin housing market’s hot home price surges show signs of cooling off

Finally, some good news for the Austin area’s housing market: It’s calming down.

In August, home sales declined nearly 5 percent compared with the same time last year, according to the Austin Board of Realtors. And home prices are no longer rising at a significant month-to-month clip.

“The region’s housing market is calming compared to the hectic pace experienced at the beginning of the year,” Susan Horton, president of ABoR, says in a news release. “While it wouldn’t be appropriate to say market conditions are normalizing — inventory is still at an all-time low and homes are still selling as soon as they hit the market — August’s housing activity is closer to what we would typically experience in the fall.”

Home sales in the Austin metro area decreased 4.6 percent this August versus last August, according to ABoR. And while the region’s median home price soared 34.7 percent to $470,000 — a record for the month of August — month-to-month price gains are tapering off. In fact, the median price in the metro area dipped from $480,000 in July to $470,000 in August.

Here’s a rundown of August activity in the metro area: